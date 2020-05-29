Dinkel’s colours shine through on ERC The Stage

-

Dominik Dinkel used his appearance on Wednesday’s latest instalment of ERC The Stage to show a graphic design of how his ŠKODA Fabia R5 will look when he mounts his first FIA European Rally Championship campaign.

German Dinkel, who is registered for ERC1 Junior points, will drive for ROMO Motorsport with support of long-term partner Brose.

