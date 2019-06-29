Alexey Lukyanuk has admitted that “disaster was close” despite building a solid lead over his FIA European Rally Championship rivals on PZM 76th Rally Poland, as a trip off-road nearly ended his rally.Despite winning the afternoon rerun of Paprotki, the 11.26 kilometre stage almost derailed his bid for victory. “We had so many dramas behind the scenes. Disaster was close,” said Lukyanuk. “At the end of stage six, we went into a field. The car was understeering and in the fast section we just lost the line a bit and went too straight. “Near the finish line, we cut one corner on the right and there was a stone inside, so it dropped us on two wheels, damage the rim and the brake line. “It was a really bad moment and I thought that it was finished, because the brakes were gone, the steering was bent, but we managed to repair it in the road section and fortunately we could continue.”

Despite winning the afternoon rerun of Paprotki, the 11.26 kilometre stage almost derailed his bid for victory.



“We had so many dramas behind the scenes. Disaster was close,” said Lukyanuk.



“At the end of stage six, we went into a field. The car was understeering and in the fast section we just lost the line a bit and went too straight.



“Near the finish line, we cut one corner on the right and there was a stone inside, so it dropped us on two wheels, damage the rim and the brake line.



“It was a really bad moment and I thought that it was finished, because the brakes were gone, the steering was bent, but we managed to repair it in the road section and fortunately we could continue.”

The post “Disaster was close” for ERC champion Lukyanuk after SS6 drama appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.