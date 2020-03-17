Discounted ERC Rally Liepāja tickets on sale

Fans have until 20 March to purchase tickets for Rally Liepāja at the discounted rate of 15 euros for all special stages.

Available from Biļešu Serviss locations, as well as online at bilesuserviss.lv, the all-stage tickets for the high-speed FIA European Rally Championship qualifier will increase in price from 21 March to 24 May, when they will cost 20 euros. From 25-31 May, they will cost 30 euros.



For this year it will not be possible to buy a ticket to access a single special stage. Instead, one day tickets will be available for fans who wish to see all the action around the city of Talsi on 30 May, or the battles near Liepāja on 31 May.



The price of the one-day ticket (to see stages in either the Talsi or Liepāja region) will remain unchanged throughout the whole sales period at 15 euros.



Children aged 10 and under and those with disabilities can follow the action free of charge. There’s a 10 per cent discount for retired workers purchase tickets from Biļešu Serviss locations.



Clickherefor more information and conditions.

