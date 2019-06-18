Domzala recruits ERC legend Baran for home run

Aron Domżała will have a secret weapon up his sleeve when he returns to the FIA European Rally Championship on his home event, next week’s PZM 76th Rally Poland.

Domżała, whose last ERC appearance was on auto24 Rally Estonia in 2016, has recruited none other than three-time ERC champion co-driver Jarek Baran to guide him over the fast gravel stages that make up the fourth event of the season from 28-30 June.



And it’s been a promising start to the partnership with Baran co-driving Domżała to second overall on Rally Žemaitija in Lithuania last weekend, Domżała’s first stage rally since July 2018 and Baran’s first event since December 2017, his last with Kajetan Kajetanowicz.



“It’s quite new but it’s really nice,” said Domżała of his new alliance with Baran. “His experience helps me a lot, especially with my pacenotes. After the race [in Lithuania] we are quite well prepared [for Rally Poland], we understand each other, and things are quite easy between us. We got it fast.”



Domżała has made cross-country rallying his focus in recent seasons, winning the T3 section of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in 2017 and taking part on the Dakar Rally back in January. With a break in his off-road schedule, Domżała is returning to stage rallying in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 run by Toni Gardemeister’s TGS Worldwide concern.



“Cross-country rallying is fun but for sure it is quite different because the route is very long,” the 29-year-old Domżała explained. “I had the possibility to do Rally Poland and I agreed with Jarek we would be very well prepared to fight for a good result. For sure it will be hard to fight with the ERC drivers, but I feel good on gravel and have some experience of Rally Poland.”



Baran, meanwhile, guided compatriot Kajetanowicz to three consecutive European championship titles between 2015-2017. He has 86 ERC starts to his name.

