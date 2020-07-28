Don’t miss! ERC All Access tonight on Eurosport

-

ERC All Access, the magazine show from FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events, will be broadcast on Eurosport at 23h00 CET today.

Starting with a recap of a thrilling Rally di Roma Capitale, where Alexey Lukyanuk, Zelindo Melegari, Ken Torn, Oliver Solberg and Andrea Mabellini all claimed notable triumphs, the programme also covers the event’s incredible response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The item explains the measures put in place as part of a stringent COVID-19 protocol and features contributions from event organiser, Motorsport Italia, governing body the FIA, plus various drivers and team representatives.



ERC All Access also goes behind-the-scenes at the Saintéloc Junior Team and hears from engineer Thomas Breton, while there is plenty of spectacular footage from the sky and onboard to savour.



