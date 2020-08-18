Don’t miss: ERC All Action on Eurosport

-

The FIA European Rally Championship’s magazine show rounding up all the action from Rally Liepāja – plus a special feature on winner Oliver Solberg – will be broadcast on Eurosport tonight.

As well as a round-up of the battle for glory in Latvia,ERC All Accesswill show some of the best in-car footage, plus dramatic sequences captured by Eurosport Events’ camera in the sky.



In a section profiling Oliver Solberg, viewers will hear from his mother Pernilla and father Petter, the 2003 World Rally champion.



The first showing ofERC All Accessis scheduled for 23h00 CET but times can vary from country to country and local listings should be consulted.

