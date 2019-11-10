Don’t miss Rally Hungary live on ERC Radio and Facebook

The inaugural Rally Hungary concludes today with coverage of the FIA European Rally Championship season finale live on ERC Radio and Facebook.

Chris Rawes will be broadcasting live from the finish of Sunday’s opening stage with Julian Porter taking over live transmission duties for SS9.



There will be a Facebook Live hosted by Rawes during stage 10 and by Porter on stage 12. Porter and Rawes will then join forces for a final Facebook Live of 2019 from the finish line of the deciding stage.



ERC Radio is available at FIAERC.com or via the ERC app. Clickhereto watch live coverage of the ERC on Facebook.

