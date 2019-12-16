Don’t miss the ERC Season Review on Eurosport

Eurosport’s coverage of the FIA European Rally Championship continues this week with the eagerly anticipated Season Review tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

Scheduled to broadcast during a primetime slot from 19h15-20h15 CET, the programme will contain all the highlights of the action-packed 2019 season, which was decided on the very final stage of the very last round, November’s Rally Hungary.



Check local broadcast times for more details.

