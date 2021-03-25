Rising star Pep Bassas will go for a 2021 double with The Racing Factory after lining up a dual programme in the FIA European Rally Championship and Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica for the top Portuguese team.

Bassas, who battled Ken Torn for the ERC3/ERC3 Junior title during his first season of international competition in 2020, will continue behind the wheel of a Peugeot 208 Rally4 with Axel Coronado once again providing his co-driving expertise.



“I’m very happy to announce our programme for 2021,” said the 27-year-old Bassas. “We have a great project that Axel and I will face with the great support of the team at The Racing Factory, RFEDA, RACC and Rallye Team Spain. We'll be able to give more information about more collaborators soon.”



Instant hit on international switch

Pep Bassas wasted no time adapting to European competition in his first season at international level by scoring an ERC3/ERC3 Junior podium on his debut on last July’s Rally di Roma Capitale. Competing as part of his prize from Rallye Team Spain for winning the Beca Júnior R2 title in 2019, Bassas took his maiden class victory double on Rally Fafe Montelongo last October before he finished runner-up in both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior final rankings.



Bassas is Azores bound

No longer eligible for ERC3 Junior having turned 27 last season, Pep Bassas will make the ERC3 category his main focus in 2021 alongside his Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica bid. He will start his ERC3 title challenge on 55th Azores Rallye from May 6-8 and contest the next two gravel-based rounds, 77th Rally Poland (June 18-20) and Rally Liepāja (July 1-3). An outing on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in Portugal from September 24-26 is also planned, while Bassas is working hard to secure additional partners to expand his ERC3 programme.



The Racing Factory plots title joy with Bassas

After overseeing Pedro Almeida’s partial ERC3 campaign in 2020, The Racing Factory has secured the services of another rising talent in Pep Bassas. The company’s Justino Reis said: “We have an agreement with Pep Bassas with the intention to win this ERC3 championship. The Azores, Poland, Liepāja and Fafe are confirmed but potentially we will try to make more rallies if we have a real chance to win the championship. Pep is still working to try to find some other sponsors to support him. He will also do the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica with our team.”

