Double champion Erdi Jr back with a bang in ERC2

Tibor Érdi Jr has made an instant impact on his return to the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category by leading the showroom division from the outset on leg one of Rally Liepāja.

He’s followed by Dmitry Feofanov, who demoted Latvian newcomer Ainārs Igaveņš for second place on stage four.



Championship leader Zelindo Melegari is fourth but at odds with the set-up of his Subaru Impreza.



Abarth Rally Cup contenders Andrea Mabellini and Martini Rada complete the ERC2 runners.

