ERC champion Andreas Mikkelsen has continued his strong start to the defence of his FIA WRC2 title by scoring his second win in as many starts.

Following his category victory on Rallye Monte-Carlo last month, the FIA European Rally Championship winner from 2021 drove his Toksport WRT Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo to victory in Sweden earlier today.



Afterwards Mikkelsen, who was co-driven by fellow Norwegian Torstein Eriksen, said: “We wanted to fight for the win, we had to push to the maximum and that’s what we did. The pace was really, really high, it was an intense weekend and I was very happy to finish on top.”



The 2022 ERC season gets underway with Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas in northern Portugal from March 11-13, an event Mikkelsen won last season.

