Double delight: Rachele Somaschini to make ERC3 Junior debut in all-new Peugeot

-

Rachele Somaschini has made two late but exciting changes to her inaugural FIA European Rally Championship campaign.

Having initially planned to compete in a Citroën DS3 R3T in ERC3, Somaschini will now be eligibile for ERC3 Junior after switching cars to the all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4, which will carry the colours of RS Team SSD and be run by Sportec Engineering.



Giulia Zanchetta has been recruited to replace Somaschini’s long-term co-driver Chiara Lombardi, who has been forced to stand down due to work commitments. They won the R3T category on their first event together, Rally Internazionale del Casentino, earlier this month in the Citroën.



“Rally Roma Capitale is one of my favourite races while for Giulia it will be the first time,” said the 26-year-old from Cusano Milanino. “We are trying to train hard for it, by also watching the onboards of the past years, in order to keep us well focused. The goal will be doing our best with a totally new car and to refine the feeling with Giulia, as we have only raced once together so far. I feel this responsibility, but I am very happy to be the first Italian rally driver to race with the Peugeot 208 Rally4.”



She added: “I thank my sponsors who, after a difficult period, offer me this chance of getting involved on the European stage and allow me to make the #CorrerePerUnRespiro project known even across the Italian borders, with the aim to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.”



Rally di Roma Capitale takes place from 24-26 July. Somaschini plans to release images of her new Peugeot 208 Rally4 on her social media channels soon.



Rachele Somaschini's race for breath (#CorrerePerUnRespiro)

Rachele Somaschini will use her first ERC adventure to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, a condition affecting the lungs and digestive system that she suffers from, through her #CorrerePerUnRespiro (race for a breath) campaign.



The Italian Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS FFC (Foundation for Research on Cystic Fibrosis Onlus) promotes, selects and finances advanced research projects to improve the duration and quality of life of patients and to definitively defeat cystic fibrosis. Recognised by MIUR as a promoter of scientific research on the disease, it makes use of a network of 900 researchers and the work of over 140 delegations and support sroups.



#CorrerePerUnRespiro (race for a breath) is an awareness campaign created by Rachele Somaschini that combines her passion for motorsport with what is most dear to her: raising awareness of cystic fibrosis and supporting its research.



Those who wish to make a donation can do so by bank transfer to:

Fondazione Ricerca Fibrosi Cistica ONLUS

IBAN IT 27E0 2008 1171 8000 1021 34939

Reference: #CorrerePerUnRespiro

ERC Molle to play the long game in ERC3 Junior 12 HOURS AGO

The post Double delight: Rachele Somaschini to make ERC3 Junior debut in all-new Peugeot appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Tough Czech rally good for the mind, says ERC1 Junior Cais 15 HOURS AGO