Back-to-back ERC Junior champion Marijan Griebel will make his Rallye Monte-Carlo debut later this month – and is determined not to make up the numbers in the Rally4 category.

Griebel and co-driver Alexander Rath are entered for the opening round of the FIA World Rally Championship in an Opel Corsa Rally4 run by Bernard Munster’s BMA Autosport team.



While the reigning German champion and Opel rally ambassador has never taken part on the legendary event, he has accompanied his sponsor, Armin Kremer, to the traditional WRC season opener in the past. He also played a key role in developing the Corsa Rally4, which he drove in competition for the first time on last season’s FIA European Rally Championship-counting Barum Czech Rally Zlín.



“With Alex by my side in the BMA team, I feel well prepared for this adventure,” said Griebel, a three-time podium finisher in the ERC. “The Corsa Rally4 has proven that it is a benchmark in its category. I drove the car at the Barum Rally and I know its qualities. We are therefore confident that we can have a say in the Rally4 category. However, we are approaching this run with the necessary portion of humility. The international competition is strong and the Monte is one of the most difficult asphalt rallies in the world.”



The 90th Rallye Monte-Carlo takes place from January 20-23 with Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras hosting the ERC season opener from March 11-13.

