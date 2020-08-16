Double ERC2 champion Erdi Jr holds on for glory

-

Tibor Érdi Jr made an instant impact on his return to the FIA ERC2 category with victory in his family-run Mitsubishi Lancer.

But having dominated the high-speed gravel event from the start, the Hungarian endured a never-wracking finish when his car’s engine dropped on to three cylinders.



Despite stopping twice on the final stage, he was able to reach the finish ahead of Latvian driver Ainārs Igaveņš.



Dmitry Feofanov was on course for second but dropped behind Igaveņš when a power issue struck on SS7.



Zelindo Melegari extended his championship lead in fourth.

