Double ERC2 champion Erdi: Rally Liepaja is my all-time favourite

Tibor Érdi Jr begins his FIA ERC2 campaign on next week’s Rally Liepāja, an event he’s described as his “all-time favourite”.

Hungarian Érdi Jr is returning to the ERC2 division from ERC1 in 2020 and starts his bid for a third production class title on an event where he clinched the crown for the first time in 2017.



“This is my all-time favourite event and this will the first time that I will be able to participate with my own Evo X,” said Érdi Jr, who spent last season in the FIA European Rally Championship’s headlining ERC1 category. “In previous years we rented the cars here, except the Škoda Fabia R5 last year, but mine is the best for me, so I can feel that a real dream comes true now.”



Érdi Jr’s love affair with Rally Liepāja began in 2016 when he finished sixth in ERC2 in P13 overall. He beat Zelindo Melegari to the ERC2 title in Latvia the following season in a final-round decider (pictured) and returned to the event in 2018. But having wrapped up his second ERC2 on the previous round in Czech Republic, Érdi Jr used the event to step up to R5 level and finished P11.



“The whole team is in great preparations for our first ERC event this season,” said Érdi Jr. “The team did some replacement rallies where we came in a strange situation, because the engine had a lack of power, so we had to change the whole engine to make sure it will make Rally Liepāja where the real challenge will start.”

