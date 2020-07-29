Double five but the Hokkanen ERC high five will have to wait

-

Despite clocking top-five FIA ERC3 Junior Championship times on the first two stages of Rally di Roma Capitale, Miika Hokkanen returned to his native Finland empty handed.

On his return to the Pirelli-supported category for the first time in more than a year, Hokkanen’s challenge would some come unstuck on his competition debut in a Saintéloc Junior Team Peugeot 208 Rally4.



An ERC3 Junior podium finisher in the past, Hokkanen explained what went wrong: “In the second stage of the day, in the beginning of the we hit something on the inside in a hairpin. We don’t know what we hit because you can’t see it on the onboard but we got damage to the steering rod but we could continue and didn’t lose too much time.



“On the next road section we fixed it a little bit and tried to continue on the third stage. But on a left-hander the steering rod gave up and we went directly out of the road to the trees and that’s why we needed to retire. It’s a very sad thing because we have a very good package with the car and with the team so there is a lot of potential to make a good result when everything goes correctly. But this time it’s part of the game and you always need to get through the stages. Hopefully we will have a better run on the next round.”

