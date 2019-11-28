Albert von Thurn und Taxis completed his fightback from a tough mid-season by scoring points in the closing two rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship.

Although the German didn’t quite beat his previous personal-best tally of 29 points from 2017, his top-10 finish on Rally Hungary marked the first time he’d scored on a sealed-surface event in the ERC.



Driving for Baumschlager Rallye & Racing, the ex-GT racer was sixth on the Cyprus Rally, a result he emulated on Rally Hungary alongside his new-for-2019 co-driver Bernhard Ettel from Austria.



Prior to his Cyprus result, von Thurn und Taxis had endured a luckless run of three consecutive retirements, making his return to form on the Nicosia-based event in late September all the more satisfying.

The post Double points mark strong end to ERC 2019 for von Thurn und Taxis appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.