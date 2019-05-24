Double trouble as Muradian prepares for first ERC start in R5 car

Artur Muradian’s FIA European Rally Championship debut in an R5 car on Rally Liepāja hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Following a testing off on Wednesday, the Russian was also in trouble during his second run in Free Practice this afternoon as he adapted to his Ford Fiesta R5 with only limited experience to call on.



The former ERC3 regular explained what went wrong in testing: “We got used to the car so we fitted new gravel tyres and had two runs there and back. On the return run returning to the mechanics in a slow corner I cut the bank too strong and the car just made two flips. Unfortunately, it landed on its side so we had to wait for people to come to put it back on its wheels.”



He continued: “When the car made the second flip we hit young trees, but they were like a cushion because if they were not there we would have made three or four flips in the forest. When I got out of the car I was my side up and I saw some of the trees were on the exhaust and started to smoke a bit so I had to put that out.



“It’s my first time in an R5 car. I didn’t have time to test it because we are fun drivers not professional ones. Our goal is to bring the car home to get used to it. We are in the right position in terms of the progress, it was a silly mistake, it was mine but I am not sure it will happen in the race because we will be a bit more careful.”

