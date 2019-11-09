Drama in ERC Abarth Rally Cup

Abarth Rally Cup title rivals Andrea Nucita and Dariusz Poloński have both hit trouble on the deciding round of the one-make series.

Nucita was forced to park his Abarth 124 rally shortly after leaving service this morning, while Poloński was delayed by a puncture on stage two.



However, providing Nucita’s car can be fixed, restart rules will allow him to return to the action for Sunday’s closing leg.

