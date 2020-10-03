Breen reported hitting a patch of oil two kilometres from the finish of the 14.13-kilometre Anjos stage.



“I saw a big patch of oil and lost the rear suddenly,” said Breen, who had earlier scored the first stage win in the ERC for Team MRF Tyres. “I touched the stone with the left rear. There was oil all over the road.”



Solberg, who started the stage in third place as the leader of the ERC1 Junior Championship, dropped more than six minutes to event leader Alexey Lukyanuk. He said: “It was the engine or something, the exhaust is blocked or something.”