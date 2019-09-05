ERC

Dream come true time as Munster links up with ERC legend Snijers

By ERC

23 minutes agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

ERC3 Junior Grégoire Munster will swap seats when he co-drives rallying legend Patrick Snijers on the Belgian championship Omloop van Vlaanderen from tomorrow (Friday).

Munster, who drove for the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category this season, is deputising for Snijers’ regular co-driver Davy Thierie in the Porsche 997 GT3 run by Munster’s father Bernard’s BMA Autosport team.

“I reckon that thousands of people would dream to be able to compete in a rally with Patrick,” said Munster. “When I heard that Patrick was on the look-out for a co-driver I proposed my father, and when he could not find a true co-driver, I said that I would be delighted to take on the job myself.

“Apart from it being a fun opportunity I also take it to be a part of my ongoing learning curve with a view to becoming a better and more complete rally driver. When seated next to such a great champion you will always pick something up.

“It won’t be easy because the pacenotes are in Dutch. On top of that Patrick uses a different system to the one Louis [Louka] and I have. But that’s also especially interesting and instructive. In addition, I will also be in a rear-wheel driven Porsche developing more than 500bhp. I have a lot of work in front of me but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Munster showed plenty of pace during his first season-long ERC3 Junior campaign in 2019 but was often out of luck. He was classified seventh in the provisional standings with a best result of fourth in class on Rally Islas Canarias in May.

He has seven starts to his name as a co-driver, while Snijers won the FIA European Rally Championship in 1994.

