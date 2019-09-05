Dream come true time as Munster links up with ERC legend Snijers

ERC3 Junior Grégoire Munster will swap seats when he co-drives rallying legend Patrick Snijers on the Belgian championship Omloop van Vlaanderen from tomorrow (Friday).

Munster, who drove for the ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category this season, is deputising for Snijers’ regular co-driver Davy Thierie in the Porsche 997 GT3 run by Munster’s father Bernard’s BMA Autosport team.



“I reckon that thousands of people would dream to be able to compete in a rally with Patrick,” said Munster. “When I heard that Patrick was on the look-out for a co-driver I proposed my father, and when he could not find a true co-driver, I said that I would be delighted to take on the job myself.



“Apart from it being a fun opportunity I also take it to be a part of my ongoing learning curve with a view to becoming a better and more complete rally driver. When seated next to such a great champion you will always pick something up.



“It won’t be easy because the pacenotes are in Dutch. On top of that Patrick uses a different system to the one Louis [Louka] and I have. But that’s also especially interesting and instructive. In addition, I will also be in a rear-wheel driven Porsche developing more than 500bhp. I have a lot of work in front of me but I’m really looking forward to it.”



Munster showed plenty of pace during his first season-long ERC3 Junior campaign in 2019 but was often out of luck. He was classified seventh in the provisional standings with a best result of fourth in class on Rally Islas Canarias in May.



He has seven starts to his name as a co-driver, while Snijers won the FIA European Rally Championship in 1994.

