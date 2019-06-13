Dream come true time as Svedas gets Polo for ERC

Vytautas Švedas will get an all-new Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 for round four of the FIA European Rally Championship.

The Lithuanian has swapped his ageing Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX for a top-of-the-range Polo. And following an outing on this weekend’s Rally Žemaitija in his homeland, Švedas will contest the ERC-counting PZM 76th Rally Poland from 28-30 June.



“We are really happy to step into Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 car,” said Švedas, whose last ERC appearance was in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX manufactured in 2008. “It is a dream come true for us after many years competing in just N4 machinery. We have waited a long time for this.”



Vaidotas Žala, who showed impressive pace on his ERC debut on Rally Liepāja last month, is the top seed for this weekend’s Rally Žemaitija.



Photo:Rimgaudas Budrys/Vytautas Švedas

