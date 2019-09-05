Drivers warned against illegal ERC Cyprus Rally reconnaissance

Drivers contesting the Cyprus Rally later this month have been warned not to carry out reconnaissance of the special stages outside of the official schedule.

Any breach of the rules will result in a fine of 1000 euros while further punishment may be imposed by the event stewards.



A statement from the event organisers reads: “It should be made clear that the presence of any participant and/or crew member in any part of the special stages in any way whatsoever, will be considered as reconnaissance and will be penalised immediately.”



The recce for the Cyprus Rally, the penultimate round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship, is scheduled from 08h00-17h00 on Wednesday 25 September and 08h00-15h00 on Thursday 26 September.

