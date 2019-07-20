Driving parade brings ERC to the centre of Rome

Drivers from the FIA European Rally Championship enjoyed a motorised tour of central Rome on Friday evening as the traditional Rally di Roma Capitale parade attracted significant interest from members of the public in the historic Italian city.

Setting off from the Castel Sant’Angelo on the banks of the River Tiber in groups of 15 behind separate police escorts, the drivers covered a route of approximately 10 kilometres past famous landmarks including Campidoglio, Piazza Venezia, the Colosseum, Circus Maximus and the Terme di Caracalla.



Afterwards, ERC drivers were united in their praise of the initiative and appreciative of the opportunity to showcase themselves and the championship in front of thousands of people.



“It’s something unique to the ERC,” said Alexey Lukyanuk, last year’s Rally di Roma Capitale winner and the defending FIA European Rally champion. “You are driving not really fast but it’s without any stops around really nice places. It’s a good experience and we’re happy to repeat it. It’s good for the championship because people are curious what’s happening. We got some attention.”



Łukasz Habaj, leader of the European championship after four rounds, said: “It was the third time I did it but this year I was the first car after the police so I could really enjoy the sightseeing. In general, the day in Rome was really enjoyable. People are always quite surprised to see rally cars in the city. Because it’s Rome there are so many tourists and plenty of people. We also saw some Polish people, so it was nice.”



Yaroslav Fedorov, co-driver to ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin, said: “It’s always one of the brilliant moments of Rally di Roma Capitale. You feel like ancient gladiators moving near the Colosseum and places like this. It’s our third time here and we know Rome like our home city now.”



Mārtiņš Sesks, competing on Rally di Roma Capitale as part of his prize for winning the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior title in 2018, said: “It was very nice to see what’s happening in the capital. For sure it’s good for the championship and drivers like me to be able to perform in this way. Italians are very passionate about motorsport.”



Japanese ERC1 Junior driver Hiroki Arai said: “It was quite amazing that we didn’t have to stop at every traffic light and it was valid because the police were leading us. Many people were watching us, the atmosphere was amazing.”



Pedro Antunes, part of the FPAK Portugal Team ERC line-up in the Pirelli-equipped ERC3 Junior division, said: “It was amazing to start in that beautiful city. People told me before that it would be incredible and it was really incredible. All the people cheering and passing through those monuments was really nice.”



Peugeot Rally Academy’s Catie Munnings added: “It was so much fun – the atmosphere was incredible. It was like doing a city stage around the Colosseum, which was just the most surreal feeling. It was the best sightseeing you can do because you get to do everything with no queues in a rally car.”



Organised by Max Rendina and his Motorsport Italia company, Rally di Roma Capitale is the fifth event of the 2019 ERC season and part of the championship for the third time.

