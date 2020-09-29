Stratieva celebrates her birthday on October 5, the day after the FIA European Rally Championship newcomer finishes in northern Portugal.



“I feel so excited to finally start in the ERC, it will be like a birthday gift,” said the Bulgarian driver. “Two times this year we did all the organisation to be in the start line but, unfortunately, it did not happen. We hope the third time all will be done.”



Stratieva will continue her association with the Saintéloc Junior Team – and praised the outfit’s Vincent Ducher. “Vincent help me a lot with all the organisation,” said Stratieva, whose Peugeot 208 R2 will be co-driven by Georgi Avramov. “I believe that we will have a good car with the best set-ups.



“This will be the first time for me in Portugal, I don’t know what to expect but it seems to be a tricky and technical rally, maybe raining. Many thanks to our sponsors that are still with us, despite the changing situation because of COVID-19.”