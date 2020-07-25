Early drama on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale is Pico bites Crugnola

-

Andrea Crugnola has crashed out of Rally di Roma Capitale, the opening event of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

One of the favourites for victory, Crugnola crashed 2.3 kilometres after the start of the 13.40-kilometre Pico-Greco stage, which he said could be decisive in the outcome of the rally prior to the start in Rome last night.



Emil Lindholm, who started behind the Italian, told ERC Radio’s Chris Rawes that Crugnola’s Citroën C3 R5 had sustained significant damage.



“It was a quick right-hander over a crest,” said Team MRF Tyres’ driver Lindholm. “It looks like he hit a barrier and crashed into the rock face. Two wheels were missing from the car.”



Both Crugnola and co-driver Pietro Ometto were uninjured in the crash, which has resulted in the stage being temporarily halted to enable the car’s recovery.



Saintéloc Junior Team’s Alexey Lukyanuk, the 2018 ERC champion, has set the fastest time so far, the Russian clocking a 7m59.1s on his first outing with new co-driver Dmitry Eremeev. Giandomenico Basso was 5.9s slower with Oliver Solberg 15.9s down on the Russian.

