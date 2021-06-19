Simone Campedelli is remaining positive despite being unable to cover more than one stage of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland for Team MRF Tyres.

The Italian ace was expected to be a frontrunner on the FIA European Rally Championship season opener but a powersteering issue masked his true pace and ultimately forced his early exit from the gravel event.



“We had three good results in Italy with the team and with MRF and we arrived here really prepared,” said Campedelli. “For sure it’s a new adventure and we have to be really humble because we know the level of the competition is really high and the drivers are really quick as they are showing.



“The problem is something in our powersteering. The team started contact with Volkswagen Motorsport to solve it, they gave all the support, the support was really high but we weren’t able to fix it. When you are not sure in these stages it’s no joke because the average speed is really high and if it happens like it did in qualifying when the steering wheel becomes so hard to turn it’s too dangerous and I prefer to say, ‘no, it’s not the right time and we have to fix it to make sure it goes in the right way’.



“Unfortunately, it looks like a joke because we just done one stage, but in motorsport this kind of thig happens. You hope it won’t happen to you, but this is the life and you have to accept it and we have to recover all the energy to get ready for Rally di Roma Capitale.”

