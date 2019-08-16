Early stoppage for ERC Junior Wagner delays Zlin Qualifying

Simon Wagner’s preparations for his ERC1 Junior debut on Barum Czech Rally Zlín have been disrupted by a small off during free practice, with the Qualifying Stage now set to start 20 minutes later than scheduled.

Wagner went off on the 4.4 kilometre Pohořelice Barum free practice stage – which also doubles up as the Qualifying Stage – and needed his ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo towed clear.



Due to the brief stoppage to clear Wagner’s car, the Qualifying Stage start has now been pushed back to 09h55 CET.



Four-time Barum Czech Rally Zlín winner Jan Kopecký was fastest in FP1 in a factory-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo.



Kopecký was 1.435s ahead of reigning ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin in second, who is taking up the second of his prize drives from series promoter Eurosport Events for his title success last year.



ERC Radio Reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will be broadcasting live from the Qualifying Stage at 09h30 CET. Click here to listen live.

