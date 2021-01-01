The 2021 FIA European Rally Championship is set to be decided over eight weekends from March to October. Here’s a reminder of where and when.
Round 1:Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), March 12-14, 2021
Round 2:55th Azores Rallye (Gravel), March 25-27, 2021
Round 3:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 6-8, 2021J
Round 4:77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021J
Round 5:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021J
Round 6:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021J
Round 7:50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021J
Round 8:Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021J
J = ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior round
