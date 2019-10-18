ERC
Eight is great again for ERC in 2020
The FIA European Rally Championship will continue to follow its successful format in 2020 with confirmation of an eight-event schedule including four rounds on asphalt and four on gravel.
Made up of the same eight rallies that formed the 2019 calendar, the list of dates for next season has been approved by the FIA Rally Commission and was ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council during an electronic vote.
The 2020 ERC calendar is confirmed as follows:
Round 1:Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 March
Round 2:Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May
Round 3:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May**
Round 4:77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June
Round 5:Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Round 6:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Round 7:Cyprus Rally (gravel), 9-11 October
Round 8:Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November
**Subject to the signing of the event promoter agreement
