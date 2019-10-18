Eight is great again for ERC in 2020

The FIA European Rally Championship will continue to follow its successful format in 2020 with confirmation of an eight-event schedule including four rounds on asphalt and four on gravel.

Made up of the same eight rallies that formed the 2019 calendar, the list of dates for next season has been approved by the FIA Rally Commission and was ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council during an electronic vote.



The 2020 ERC calendar is confirmed as follows:



Round 1:Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 March

Round 2:Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May

Round 3:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May**

Round 4:77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 5:Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 6:Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 7:Cyprus Rally (gravel), 9-11 October

Round 8:Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November



**Subject to the signing of the event promoter agreement

