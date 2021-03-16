Swedish motorsport all-rounder Mattias Ekström has launched his own take on a Rally2 Kit car – and recruited 2015 FIA ERC Junior champion Emil Bergkvist to test it.

From Ekström’s EKS JC team in partnership with South African firm Rally Technic, the Audi A1 quattro uses four-wheel drive and a 1.6-litre engine producing 263bhp.



The EKS JC Audi is eligible for use in ERC2 with the company planning to enter the car on selected national and international events later this season.



“When the new generation of Audi A1 was launched, we knew we want to build something out of it. And since everyone knows my passion for rallying, it quickly became clear that we will build a rally car,” said Ekstrom, who was co-driven by Bergkvist in a Škoda Fabia on Arctic Rally Finland last month. “For now, this car is just for our own use, but when we will be satisfied with its performance, we will offer it for rent or purchase to other competitors.”



Joel Christoffersson, EKS JC Team Manager, said: “The car is fully built and ready for racing, but we will still work on set-up,” said Joel Christoffersson, EKS JC Team Manager. “We will start with snow and gravel specification tests and later in the year we will also focus on Tarmac spec.”



Chris Coertse, Director of Rally Technic, added: “We are very happy to collaborate on this project with EKS JC. The Rally2 Kit provides a unique price-performance balance for competitors, but in this case, it is also combined with a legendary brand and a glorious body kit.”

