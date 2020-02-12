Entries open for ERC Azores Rallye

The entry period for the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, the Azores Rallye, has begun.

Crews now have until Tuesday 10 March to enter the spectacular event, which takes place on the island of São Miguel in the md-Atlantic Ocean from 26-28 March and also counts for the Azorean and Portuguese championships.



Entries can be submitted at this link:https://registrations.fia.com/rally



Clickhereto for the event’s supplementary regulations.

