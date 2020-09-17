Entries are open for round three of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, Rally Fafe Montelongo.
Using spectacular asphalt roads in northern Portugal, the event joins the ERC schedule for the first time from October 2-4.
Following this link for more information:https://registrations.fia.com/ercprt
