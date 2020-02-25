Entries open for ERC Rally Islas Canarias

Entries have opened for Rally Islas Canarias, round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship and the planned first event of the Abarth Rally Cup season two**.

Based on Gran Canaria from 7-9 May, the 44th edition of the all-asphalt island classic is one of the highlights of the ERC campaign.



To conform to new regulations from the FIA – motorsport’s world governing body – imposing a four-day event duration limit, a more condensed programme has been published.



This includes official testing moving back from the traditional Monday to Tuesday with the usual two-day reconnaissance contained within one and a half days and scheduled to finish on the morning of Thursday 7 May.



Free Practice is set to begin at 12h15 local time with the Qualifying Stage opening at 15h00. The ever-spectacular ceremonial start follows at 20h30.



Friday’s route features nine stages over 99.69 kilometres with Saturday’s action covering eight stages over 102.24 kilometres.



Meanwhile, the event organisers, Club Deportivo Todo Sport, have pledged a series of prizes for local teams using FIA-sanctioned cars with more details to be announced soon.



As well as counting for ERC points, the event is a round of the Spanish Supercopa and Tarmac championships as well as the Canary Islands championship.



Drivers and teams have until 22 April to enter by following thislink.



**The Abarth Rally Cup is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval

