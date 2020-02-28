Entries open online, prize packages confirmed for ERC Junior

Entries for the 2020 FIA ERC1 Junior and FIA ERC3 Junior championships have opened via a new online process, while promoter Eurosport Events has confirmed the career-development prize packages on offer to the two eventual champions.

From today (28 February) a new entry portal is available for drivers to register for either ERC1 Junior or Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior.



The portal provides information on eligibility and also includes a link to the FIA online registration process that must be followed before drivers can sign up for either ERC Junior championship. The entry portal is available at this link:https://www.fiaerc.com/erc-junior-entry-form/



Prize packages to promote career progression

ERC promoter Eurosport Events has announced the following prize packages for the 2020 season:



ERC1 Junior:the winning driver will receive a grant of €100,000 to contest the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season-deciding events in Cyprus (9-11 October) and Hungary (6-8 November) in a Rally2 car and with a team of his or her choosing. The grant of €100,000 will be split equally between the two events, which are not part of the ERC1 Junior schedule. By contesting these two events, it is hoped the ERC1 Junior champion could challenge for the overall ERC title. Full terms and conditions are included in the entry portal.



ERC3 Junior:a grant of €100,000 will be allocated to Motorsport Italia to run a Rally2-specification ŠKODA Fabia on Pirelli tyres on two rounds of the 2021 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship for the 2020 ERC3 Junior champion. The events will be determined by Eurosport Events in consultation with Motorsport Italia and the winning driver. A testing programme will also be included. Full terms and conditions are included in the entry portal.



Multi-national entry assembles

Even though the formal entry procedure has only just begun, several drivers have already announced their plans to contest either the ERC1 Junior or ERC3 Junior championship in 2020. They include Erik Cais (Czech Republic), Callum Devine (Ireland), Dominik Dinkel (Germany), Nikolai Landa (Austria), Javier Pardo (Spain) and Dennis Rådström (Sweden). A number of other drivers will announce their ERC Junior programmes ahead of the season-opening Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.



A proud histor

ERC Junior provides a highly competitive platform for drivers stepping up from national level aiming for the sport’s highest echelon – and has a proud history of doing so. Recent ERC Junior graduates include:



Fabio Andolfi:ERC Junior competitor 2014 > Junior world championship competitor 2020

Emil Bergvist:ERC Junior champion 2015 > Junior world champion 2018

Marijan Griebel:ERC Junior champion 2016 > ERC1 Junior champion 2017 > World championship point-scorer 2018, German champion 2018

Nikolay Gryazin:ERC1 Junior champion 2018 > Hyundai Motorsport WRC2 driver 2020

Jari Huttunen:ERC3 Junior runner-up 2017 > WRC3 driver 2020

Chris Ingram:ERC3 Junior champion 2017 > ERC1 Junior runner-up 2018 > ERC champion 2019

Tom Kristensson:ERC3 Junior runner-up 2017 > Junior world championship leader 2020

Stéphane Lefebvre:ERC Junior champion 2014 > factory Citroën WRC2 driver 2018

Filip Mareš:ERC3 Junior third place 2017 > ERC1 Junior champion 2019 > WRC3 driver 2020

Mārtiņš Sesks:ERC3 Junior champion 2018 > ERC1 Junior 2019



ERC Junior explained

Established in 2014 as a joint initiative between ERC promoter Eurosport Events and the FIA, motorsport’s world governing body, ERC Junior provides a highly competitive platform for drivers stepping up from national level aiming for the sport’s highest echelon. Since 2017, ERC Junior has been split into two divisions based on driver age and car performance. ERC1 Junior is for drivers born on or after 1 January 1992 using Rally2 cars. ERC3 Junior is for drivers born on or after 1 January 1993 competing in Rally4 and Rally5 cars on Pirelli tyres.



Calendar 2020

The 2020 ERC1 and ERC3 Junior calendars are as follows:



Round 1: Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 March

Round 2: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May

Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May

Round 4: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 5: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 6: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August



Entries for the ERC1, ERC2 and ERC3 championships have also opened. Clickherefor more information.

