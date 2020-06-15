Entries open, supplementary regulations published for ERC Rally Liepaja

-

Organisers of Rally Liepãja, part of the FIA European Rally Championship since it was first run in 2013, have opened the entries and published the supplementary regulations for their ERC event.

Subject to the FIA ratifying the change of date to 14-16 August, Rally Liepãja will use spectacular gravel stages around the cities of Liepãja and Talsi.



The supplementary regulations are availablehere.

