ERC

Entries open, supplementary regulations published for ERC Rally Liepaja

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
31 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

-

Organisers of Rally Liepãja, part of the FIA European Rally Championship since it was first run in 2013, have opened the entries and published the supplementary regulations for their ERC event.

Subject to the FIA ratifying the change of date to 14-16 August, Rally Liepãja will use spectacular gravel stages around the cities of Liepãja and Talsi.

The supplementary regulations are availablehere.

ERC Azores Rallye organisers go back in time with new online challenge

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

ERC Barum Czech Rally Zlin organisers step up Big 50 preparations

13/06/2020 AT 04:00
New-vember! FIA ERC Rally Islas Canarias decider set for new November date

12/06/2020 AT 08:00
