The entry period of the 44th edition of Rally Islas Canarias, scheduled as the penultimate event of the FIA European Rally Championship season, have reopened in accordance with the revised event programme following the change of dates.
Originally planned for the first weekend of May, the hugely popular asphalt event was rescheduled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to November 26-28.
The closing date for entries has been confirmed as November 11 and more information is available by clickingHERE.
