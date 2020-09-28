Although the Swede won from the front alongside co-driver Aaron Johnston on Rally Liepāja last month, he concedes his lack of Rally di Roma Capitale experience held him back on the ERC season opener, when he was also driving his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on a pure Tarmac event for the first time.



“The good thing is that we’re coming to a new rally,” said the Monster Energy-backed Volkswagen Polo driver. “This is a level playing field for everybody here. I like that. All the people I am competing with in the ERC, they have the same experience for this rally as me: none! For the fight for the championship, it will be more equal.”



Solberg, who turned 19 earlier this month, continued: “Hopefully, Fafe should be a little bit more straightforward than Rome. At least now I have some experience of the car on this surface and what to expect – but I am certain that I am still learning for this kind of rally. I know I still have to take more events before I have the same kind of feeling. For me in Fafe, the focus is for the championship and taking that event-by-event. I don’t look any further than the next rally.



“I know that my family team has done really good work with the Volkswagen Polo R5, so we have a good car for the weekend.”