ERC 2019: A year of firsts

It’s been a year of firsts in the FIA European Rally Championship. As the end of 2019 approaches, here’s a reminder of just some of the highlights.

Chris Ingrambecame thefirstBriton since Vic Elford in 1967 and thefirstERC Junior graduate to win the FIA European Rally Championship overall when he took title glory on Rally Hungary alongside co-driverRoss Whittock. It was also afirstERC title triumph for Toksport WRT.



Alexey Lukyanuk’s ERC title defence was hisfirstdriving a Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5. The Russian rocket scored hisfirstwin of the campaign on76th Rally Polandin June, while Saintéloc placedfirstin the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.



Łukasz Habajclaimed hisfirstwin in the ERC with victory on the Azores Rallye back in March.



By takingfirstplace on in ERC1 Junior on Barum Czech Rally Zlín with a scant margin of 0.3s over Chris Ingram,Filip Marešwon the category for young stars in R5 cars.Jan Kopeckýmade it five wins in a row withfirstplace overall on famous sealed-surface event.



Firstplace forOliver Solbergon Rally Liepāja made the 17-year-old the youngest ERC event winner. After Solberg took thefirstwin for Volkswagen’s Polo R5 in the ERC,Nasser Al-Attiyahmade it a win double for the German machine on the Cyprus Rally.



Juan Carlos Alonso’s long wait for afirstERC2 title ended on the Cyprus Rally when fourth place for the Argentine proved enough for him to be crowned champion.



Efrén Llarenawasfirstin both the final ERC3 and ERC3 Junior orders for Rallye Team Spain.



Ken Tornimpressed with threefirst-place finishes in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior for the Estonian Autosport Junior Team.Sindre Furusethwas third in ERC3 Junior and fourth in ERC3.



Afirstwin in ERC3 for ex-downhill mountain bike racerErik Caison the Cyprus Rally underlined the ACCR Czech Rally Team driver’s huge potential.



The ACCR Czech Rally Team was classifiedfirstin the ERC Nations’ Cup ahead of the RFEDA-backed Rallye Team Spain and FPAK Portugal Team ERC.



Four class wins helpedAndrea Nucitawin thefirstAbarth Rally Cup to take place within the FIA European Rally Championship structure.Dariusz Połonskisettled for the runner-up spot afterAlberto Monarriwon thefirstround on Rally Islas Canarias.



Rally Hungaryjoined the ERC roster for thefirsttime with Frigyes Turán taking the win following an action-packed event in early November.



MOL Racing Team’sNorbert Herczigused his home ERC counter to claim hisfirststage win of 2019.



Ekaterina StratievadeniedNabila TejparafirstERC Ladies’ Trophy with a late-season charge.

The post ERC 2019: A year of firsts appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.