ERC 2020: 77th Rally Poland refresher

Venue of round four of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship, here’s a reminder of just some of the event details.

When:26-28 June

Where:Mikołajki, Poland

Surface:Gravel

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):11 (2004-2008, 2010-2013, 2018-2019)



The rally in 100 words:One of the world’s oldest rallies returned to the ERC roster in 2018 after a five-year break as Rally Poland replaced Rally Rzeszow as the country’s round of the European championship for its 75th edition. First run in 1921, Rally Poland’s home since 2005 has been Mikołajki in the picturesque Masurian lake district, a three-hour drive north from the capital Warsaw, where high-speed all-gravel stages are commonplace. And it was in Mikołajki where Kajetan Kajetanowicz first emerged as a major force in the ERC, taking the event win in 2013 prior to beginning his record-breaking title treble sequence in 2015.



Event eligibility:

FIA European Rally Championship 2020, round 4 of 8

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020, round 4 of 6

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020, round 4 of 6

Abarth Rally Cup 2020, round 3 of 6



Also counting for…

​FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams



Recent winners:

2019:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Citroën C3 R5)

2018:Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2017:Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC)*

2016:Andreas Mikkelsen/Anders Jæger (Volkswagen Polo R WRC)*

2015:Sébastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (Volkswagen Polo R WRC)*

*WRC event



Five facts

1:Run for the first time in 1921 from the capital Warsaw, Rally Poland turned 75 in 2018, making it the second oldest rally in the world behind Rallye Monte-Carlo.

2:A founding round of the world championship in 1973 when current FIA President Jean Todt co-drove Achim Warmbold to victory on what was then a Tarmac event, Rally Poland’s ERC links date back to 1960 when German pair Walter Schock-Moll and Rolf Moll triumphed in a Mercedes-Benz 220 SE.

3:Mikołajki in the picturesque Masurian lake district has been Rally Poland’s base since 2005, which marked the event’s switch from asphalt to gravel stages.

4:A three-hour drive north of Warsaw, Mikołajki is home to the gigantic Hotel Gołębiewski, which doubles as event HQ and has grounds large enough to accommodate the rally’s service park and superspecial stage, the Mikołajki Arena.

5:Pole Sobiesław Zasada, who became outright ERC champion in 1971 after taking two category titles in the 1960s, is the most successful driver in Rally Poland history with four wins.

