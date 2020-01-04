ERC 2020: Azores Rallye refresher

The Azores Rallye’s spectacular gravel stages provide the first challenge for crews contesting the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship. Here’s a reminder of what’s in store.

When:26-28 March, 2020

Where:Ponta Delgada, São Migue

Surface:Gravel

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):7 (2013-2019)



The rally in 100 words:Based on the mid-Atlantic archipelago’s largest island of São Miguel, the rally celebrated its half-century in 2015 and remains one of the most spectacular events on the international calendar. Stages criss-cross breath-taking scenery and lush countryside and are characterised by their sandy surface and narrow and undulating nature. And because the timed tests are often no wider than the width of a car, there is simply no margin for error, particularly on the Sete Cidades test along the rim of a volcanic crater lake. Changeable weather is also a factor with conditions switching from sunshine to showers and fog patches.



Event eligibility:

FIA European Rally Championship 2020, round 1 of 8

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020, round 1 of 6

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020, round 1 of 6



Also counting for…

​FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams



Recent winners:

2019:Łukasz Habaj/Daniel Dymurski (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Bruno Magalhães/Hugo Magalhães (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2016:Ricardo Moura/António Costa (Ford Fiesta R5)

2015:Craig Breen/Scott Martin (Peugeot 208 T16)



Five facts:

1:When it comes to Azores Rallye success look no further than Fernando Peres, the event’s record-holding seven-time winner.

2:While Ricardo Moura has multiple Azorean championship titles to his name, his Azores Rallye triumph in 2016 was his first on his home round of the ERC.

3:Other winners include WRC stars past and present, such as Craig Breen, Kris Meeke, Andreas Mikkelsen, Juha Kankkunen, Markko Märtin and Bruno Thiry.

4:The Azores archipelago is located roughly equidistant between Lisbon and New York and is made up of nine islands. The fertile soil is perfect for a variety of crops and grazing for livestock.

5:A typical Azorean meal is cozido das fumas stew, cooked in the ground using one pot only.

