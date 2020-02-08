ERC 2020: Barum Czech Rally Zlín refresher

Hot on the heels of Rally di Roma Capaitale, the FIA European Rally Championship’s asphalt attack continues with Barum Czech Rally Zlín, which will turn 50 this August. Here’s a recap of the all the important details.

When:28-30 August

Where:Zlín, Czech Republic

Surface:Asphalt

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):16 (2004-2019)



The rally in 100 words:Ever-present on the ERC schedule since the championship’s streamlining in 2004, Barum Czech Rally Zlín is based in the South Moravian university city, 300 kilometres south of the Czech capital Prague. It is a Tarmac test like no other due to the bumpy and sometimes broken nature of the road surface. To add to the challenge, several stages feature high-speed blasts through forests and intermittent showers are always possible. While the weather might be hard to predict, huge numbers of fans follow the action, especially on the opening night-time Zlín superspecial stage. The long-term ERC rally turns 50 in 2020.



Event eligibility:

FIA European Rally Championship 2020, round 6 of 8

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020, round 6 of 6

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020, round 6 of 6

Abarth Rally Cup 2020, round 5 of 6



Also counting for…

​FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams



Recent winners:

2019:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo)

2018:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2017:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2016:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2015:Jan Kopecký/Pavel Dresler (ŠKODA Fabia R5)



Five facts:

1:Zlín’s rise from small town to big city is credited to Tomáš Bat’a, who founded a shoe factory there in 1894. His old office – located in a moving elevator – is preserved in the Regional Authority Building 21, which is home to the Barum Czech Rally Zlín’s headquarters.

2:Now established as a bustling university city, Zlín’s south-eastern Moravia setting is 300 kilometres from the Czech capital Prague and 220 kilometres from the Austrian capital Vienna.

3:Zlín became Gottwaldov from 1949-1990 after the first Czech communist president, Klement Gottwald.

4:Barum Czech Rally Zlín ran for the first time in 1971 and turns 50 in 2020. Jan Halmažna took the inaugural honours in a ŠKODA 1100 MB.

5:Event sponsor Continental Barum’s giant tyre factory and distribution centre in nearby Otrokovice hosts the rally’s permanent service park.

