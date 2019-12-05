ERC 2020 calendar formally ratified by FIA World Motor Sport Council

The calendar for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship was formally ratified during the meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Paris yesterday.

As previously approved by an electronic vote of WMSC members, the calendar consists of eight events as follows:



Round 1: Azores Rallye (gravel), 26-28 March

Round 2: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May

Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May

Round 4: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 5: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 6: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 7: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 9-11 October

Round 8: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November



The Council also approved Pirelli as the single tyre supplier of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship from 2020-2022, an extension to a long-term agreement. In addition, drivers in Rally5 cars (previously R1 cars) will also be eligible for ERC3 Junior points from 2020.

