ERC 2020 calendar refresher

The FIA European Rally Championship is set to be contested over eight events in 2020. Here's a reminder.

FIA European Rally Championship calendar 2020

Round 1: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May

Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 5: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**

Round 6: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 16-18 October**

Round 7: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt),3-5 December**



FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020

Round 1: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May

Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 5: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**

Round 6: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**



FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020

Round 1: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May

Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 5: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**

Round 6: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**



**Date subject to FIA ratification

