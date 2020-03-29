ERC
ERC 2020 calendar refresher
The FIA European Rally Championship is set to be contested over eight events in 2020. Here's a reminder.
FIA European Rally Championship calendar 2020
Round 1: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May
Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June
Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Round 5: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**
Round 6: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 16-18 October**
Round 7: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November
Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt),3-5 December**
FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020
Round 1: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May
Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June
Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Round 5: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**
Round 6: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**
FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020
Round 1: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May
Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June
Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July
Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August
Round 5: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**
Round 6: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**
**Date subject to FIA ratification
