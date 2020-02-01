ERC 2020: Rally di Roma Capitale refresher

After two rounds on gravel in Latvia and Poland, the FIA European Rally Championship returns to asphalt for July’s Rally di Roma Capitale. The key information appears below.

When:24-26 July

Where:Rome, Italy

Surface:Asphalt

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):3 (2017-2019)



The rally in 100 words:The progression of this exciting asphalt event, organised and promoted by Max Rendina, has been remarkable. Having run for the first time in 2013, Rally di Roma Capitale made its ERC debut in 2017 as Italy returned to the European championship for the first time since 2013 when Rallye Sanremo was on the calendar. It proved a big hit with a driving parade through the centre of Rome, a spectacular spectator stage around the Palazzio della Civiltà del Lavoro in the EUR district, followed by two days of action-packed rallying on stages to the east and south-east of the capital.



Event eligibility:

FIA European Rally Championship 2020, round 5 of 8

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020, round 5 of 6

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020, round 5 of 6

Abarth Rally Cup 2020, round 4 of 6



Also counting for…

​FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams



Recent winners:

2019:Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Bryan Bouffier/Xavier Panseri (Ford Fiesta R5)

2016:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*

2015:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*

*Non-ERC event



Five facts:

1:Rome’s famous Colosseum, which features on the Roma parade route, is the largest amphitheatre ever built. Construction began in AD 72 and was completed in AD 80.

2:In stark contrast, Rally di Roma Capitale took place for the first time in 2013 and joined the ERC roster in 2017.

3:The commune of event base Fiuggi, to the southeast of central Rome, was made famous by its natural spring water and the healing powers it possesses.

4:Rome was one of two European capitals to host the ERC in 2019 with Nicosia home to the Cyprus Rally.

5:Italy has celebrated 23 European championship triumphs over the years. Giandomenico Basso and Luca Rossetti are both multiple winners.

