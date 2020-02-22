ERC 2020: Rally Hungary refresher

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship will be decided on the season-closing Rally Hungary in November. Here are some of the main facts.

When:6-8 Novembe

Where:Nyíregyháza, Hungary

Surface:Asphalt

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):1 (2019)



The rally in 100 words:Hungary returned to the ERC for the first time since 2003 with a new sealed-surface event in Nyíregyháza delivering an action-packed 2019 European title decider, which was settled on the very last stage in Chris Ingram’s favour. While the event in the north-east of the country was effectively brand new for 2018, when it ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally and formed a pilot event for future ERC inclusion, the city and surrounding region were regulars on the national scene in previous years. The stages feature fast and narrow sections, although rain and mud provided an unwanted additional challenge in 2019.



Event eligibility:

FIA European Rally Championship 2020, round 8 of 8

Abarth Rally Cup 2020, round 6 of 6



Also counting for…

​FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams



Recent winners:

2019:Frigyes Turán/László Bagaméri (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2018:András Hadik/Attila Deák (Ford Fiesta R5)*

*Event ran as the Nyíregyháza Rally



Five facts:

1:As well as hosting a round of the FIA European Rally Championship, Nyíregyháza is famous for its zoo, which is home to 500 species and 5000 animals on a 30-hectare site.

2:Several Hungarian drivers contest the European Rally Championship each season with Tibor Érdi Jr winning the ERC2 title for a second year running in 2018, while Dávid Botka was a stage winner, Kristóf Klausz an ERC3 Junior point-scorer and Norbert Herczig a double podium finisher in 2018.

3:Herczig, who stepped up to the ERC in 2018 with the MOL Racing Team, is one of Hungary’s most successful rally drivers having taken the national title four times, including consecutively from 2015-2017.

4:ERC promoter Eurosport Events has a long association with Hungary through the FIA World Touring Car Championship and now the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

5:Rally Hungary in 2019 became the first sealed-surface event to host the ERC finale since Rallye International du Valais in 2015.

