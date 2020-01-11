ERC 2020: Rally Islas Canarias refresher

Round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship takes place on the all-asphalt stages of Rally Islas Canarias. Here's a reminder of what's in store.

When:7-9 May 2020

Where:Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Surface:Asphalt

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):5 (2013, 2016-2019)



The rally in 100 words:With the stages climbing and descending at a frequent rate, drivers pay close attention to corner speed and lines to ensure optimal momentum is maintained, while precise car set-up and pacenote accuracy are vital. One of the notable features of the sealed stages is the abrasive surface, constructed partly from volcanic lava. It means grip levels are high and remain constant if it rains, although tyre wear can increase. However, with the opportunity to take ‘cuts’ through corners limited, the roads remain relatively debris-free. Returning to the ERC schedule in 2016, it’s a rally big on challenge and spectator numbers.



Event eligibility:

FIA European Rally Championship 2020, round 2 of 8

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020, round 2 of 6

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020, round 2 of 6

Abarth Rally Cup 2020, round 1 of 6



Also counting for…

​FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams



What’s new for 2020?

Of the details announced so far, Free Practice and the Qualifying Stage move to Guía and a new 3.45-kilometre test. The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-DISA features a shortened but no less challenging 1.53-kilometre route.



Recent winners:

2019:Pepe López/Borja Rozada (Citroën C3 R5)

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2016:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2015:Miguel Fuster/Ignacio Aviñó (Porsche 997 GT3 RS)*

*Non-ERC event



Five facts:

1:Rally Islas Canarias boasts a number of prominent former winners including Didier Auriol, Piero Liatti and Carlos Sainz, who claimed five consecutive victories in the 1980s

2:The Canary Islands is known for its good weather with the ambient temperature ranging from 17-24 degrees centigrade

3:Rally Islas Canarias joined the ERC for the first time in 1982 and has counted for Europe’s premier rally championship 24 times

4:Islas Canarias comes from the LatinInsula Canaria, or Island of the Dogs, which were believed to be a type of monk seal

5:A dish of choice in the Canary Islands isropa vieja, made from chicken, beef, potatoes and beans

