ERC 2020: Rally Liepaja refresher

Rally Liepāja hosts the second all-gravel round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship in late May. A summary of the key details appears below.

When:29-31 May

Where:Liepāja, Latvia

Surface:Gravel

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):7 (2013-2019)



The rally in 100 words:The brainchild of driver turned promoter Raimonds Strokšs and first run to great acclaim in 2013, Rally Liepāja was originally a winter event but switched to autumn in 2016 for more guaranteed weather. The new date effectively made for an all-new rally as crews adjusted to gravel roads free of snow and ice. Although the time of year had changed, the high-speed stages in western Latvia continued to thrill drivers and spectators alike. Organisers of this forward-thinking event made more changes for 2019 with a late May date and an expanded route taking in popular stages around the Talsi region.



Event eligibility:

FIA European Rally Championship 2020, round 3 of 8

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship 2020, round 3 of 6

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship 2020, round 3 of 6

Abarth Rally Cup 2020, round 2 of 6



Also counting for…

​FIA ERC2, FIA ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams



Recent winners:

2019:Oliver Solberg/Aaron Johnston (Volkswagen Polo GTI R5)

2018:Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2017:Nikolay Gryazin/Yaroslav Fedorov (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2016:Ralfs Sirmacis/Arturs Šimins (ŠKODA Fabia R5)

2015:Craig Breen/Scott Martin (Peugeot 208 T16)



Five facts:

1:Rally Liepāja ran for the first time in 2013 with Jari Ketomaa/Kaj Lindström taking victory in a Ford Fiesta RRC. It was the first and only year the really finished in Ventspils, up the Baltic coast from the host city.

2:In recent years, Rally Liepāja has formed part of the Festival of Speed Kurzeme, which brings speedboat racing to the city’s Tirdzniecības canal, plus other motorised attractions to the local area.

3:Two former Liepāja winners, Craig Breen and Esapekka Lappi, have both gone on to secure factory drives in the World Rally Championship.

4:Oliver Solberg is the event’s youngest winner, taking top spot in 2019 aged 17 years, eight months and three days.

5:Liepāja can claim to be the only Latvian city outside the capital Riga to offer air, land and sea transport options, while its city council chairperson, Uldis Sesks, is a former rally driver of note and father of Mārtiņš Sesks, the 2018 FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion.

