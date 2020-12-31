1:Rallye Team Spain pairing Efrén Llarena and Sara Fernández scored theirfirstoverall ERC podium during what was theirfirstseason at Rally2 level.



2:In hisfirstseason in ERC1 Junior, Grégoire Munster twice finished first in class alongside co-driver Louis Louka.



3:Ola Jr Nore and Rachele Somaschini joined Toksport WRT for Rally Hungary to give Renault’s Clio RSR Rally5 itsfirstERC outing.



4:Alexey Lukyanuk became thefirstSaintéloc Junior Team driver to win the overall ERC title.



5:The Russian also bagged Citroën’sfirstoverall ERC crown since Simon Jean-Joseph landed the 2007 title in a C2 S1600.



6:After losing out in 2019, Ken Torn placedfirstin ERC3/ERC3 Junior driving a Ford Fiesta Rally4.



7:In hisfirstseason in international rallying, Andrea Mabellini won the Abarth Rally Cup.



8:Rally di Roma Capitale was thefirstinternational rally to take place since lockdown restrictions eased following the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.



9:Tibor Érdi Jr finishedfirston his four ERC2 starts to secure his third category title.



10:Pirelli-equipped drivers werefirstin ERC1, ERC2, ERC3, ERC1 Junior, ERC3 Junior and the Abarth Rally Cup.



11:Adrienn Vogel, competing in the ERC for thefirsttime, was the highest-scoring female driver.



12:For thefirsttime, the top-15 finishers on each ERC rally scored points.



13:ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk led an ERC rally for thefirsttime when he topped the order after SS1 on Rally Hungary.



14:Adrien Fourmaux took hisfirstERC victory on the season-deciding Rally Islas Canarias driving a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII on Michelin tyres.



15:Andreas Mikkelsen made hisfirstERC start since 2012 on Rally Hungary and promptly won the event.



16:After back-to-back DNFs, Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s Callum Devine registered hisfirstERC points of 2020 on Rally Fafe Montelongo.



17:Zelindo Melegari finishedfirstin ERC2 on Rally di Roma Capitale, hisfirststart since a crash on Barum Czech Rally Zlín in 2019 left he and co-driver Corrado Bonato in hospital.



18:Rally Fafe Montelongo joined the ERC roster for thefirsttime.



19:The all-Tarmac event in Portugal was also the setting for thefirstinternational appearance by the Alpine A110 RGT from CHAZEL Technologie Course (pictured).



20:Firstrun on Rally Hungary in 2019, the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge rewarded the top-three finishers in ERC1 and ERC2 on all rounds of the 2020 ERC season.