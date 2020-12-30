Despite her limited experience, the Hungarian scored two top-five finishes in ERC3, including on the season-opening Rally di Roma Capitale, where she was competing for the first time alongside co-driver Ivett Notheisz.



And after demonstrating her potential in 2020, Vogel wants to return in 2021.



“It was a thrilling season for us and we are happy to finish in the top 10 in our first ERC season,” Vogel said. “We would like to come back next year.”



Vogel’s three-event ERC campaign in 2020 was her first at European level. She finished seventh in the final ERC3 classification.



Three other female drivers competed in the ERC in 2020. They were Emma Falcón and Rachele Somaschini and Ekaterina Stratieva.